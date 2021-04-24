Masks shouldn’t be a political issue
Dear Editor:
I was not happy when WISD removed their mask policy. So I requested the recording of that school board meeting. And I was appalled when the basis of their decision was that “no mask can protect me nearly as well as my God can.”
This implied that believing in God is a substitute for wearing a mask. I also think that the issue on masks in our community also needs to be addressed, saying that it shouldn’t be a political issue.
Talmage Melven
Hudson Oaks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.