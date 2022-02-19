Moorman is the man for the job
Dear Editor:
When we vote in an election, we get to choose the people who control what happens with our hard earned tax dollars; people who make decisions that impact our daily lives and the lives of people we love. Often, those decisions will impact us for many years to come.
The county judge yields a great deal of power in Parker County. He presides at meetings of the county commissioners and should be the person who sets the example of leadership for all our county employees. That became very evident when the Covid pandemic hit two years ago. More than ever, we needed a county judge with the education, training, expertise, and demeanor to lead us through a very difficult time.
We have an opportunity now to elect an individual who has all those qualifications and much more. Dr. Thomas Moorman is the man for the job. His professional education, training, leadership, and experience are unmatched by any candidate in the race. His distinguished work at UNT Health Science Center, during which he managed multi-million dollar budgets and worked with a wide range of people to solve complex problems, have prepared him to tackle the short and long range issues of Parker County. In addition, he’s a good family man, a Christian, and an active community volunteer. He is just the kind of person we need in public office. He’s definitely who we need as our county judge. We are voting for Dr. Thomas Moorman. We hope you’ll do the same.
Dennis and Kathryn Thompson
Aledo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.