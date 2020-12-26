MWISD rising to the challenge
Dear Editor:
Superstars, heroes and champions are only a few of the words how we describe our Mineral Wells Independent School District employees.
This group of teachers and staff have donated selflessly for years to the United Way of Palo Pinto, even during this very trying and stressful year.
These wonderful citizens, led by John Kuhn, superintendent of MWISD, have not only put themselves on the frontline of COVID-19 but they have given to the less fortunate in our county. Individuals that have suffered losses financially, emotionally and sometimes with the lives.
We want you all to know how much you are appreciated and that you are loved and respected by this community.
They are our biggest supporter and continued to be throughout this pandemic. This meant a lot to us especially since our fundraising events had to curtailed.
Merry Christmas and God bless!
United Way of Palo Pinto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.