Open letter to Judge Deen, Commissioners Conley, Peacock, Walden and Dugan
Dear Editor:
I am extremely disappointed in the decision at the commissioner’s court on Thursday, July 30, 2020. I have resided in Parker County for 45 years and graduated from Weatherford High in 1981.
I have never felt the need to write before as I have been proud of my city and community. I also served in Weatherford schools in an administrative capacity for many years and just recently retired. I prided myself with the fact that we worked so hard to try to ensure a safe and nurturing environment for all of our students. The decision you made yesterday though, no longer makes me a proud citizen of Parker County. Instead, it makes me nauseous. And it is certainly not keeping the members of our community safe and secure, emotionally or physically.
I do believe the economic growth and development will be negatively impacted by these choices. While that is not the reason I am writing to you, I do believe it might get your attention. You have sent the message, to all of the people in the county, that you would rather allow a statue to divide our community, than to allow all of our community members to feel as if they are an equal part of our society. That statue does not represent equality.
I am disheartened with our county leadership. What do you hope will be your legacy? My hope would be standing up for all of our citizens instead of standing up for a statue that represents oppression to so many.
Each of you has the ability to make a change here. All it takes is one of you to say, Hey, this IS NOT RIGHT. Are any of you willing to do this? Because it’s not right. And when you see something that’s not right, you say something. And then you do something to fix it.
Sincerely,
Donna Schoonover
Constituent of Precinct 3
