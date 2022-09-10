Outrageous TV commercials
Dear Editor:
In 1993, Magnavox televisions had a special feature called commercial mute. In other words, if a consumer buyer did not want to listen to TV commercials, he or she had the automatic mute feature option.
Now in the years since 2000, obnoxious ridiculous commercials plague not only airways and antenna television, but even cable customers. Remember when cable first came out around the middle 1980s and sold us a no commercials promise? Well later after many people subscribed, the cable companies actually lied with their previous promise, not only to their customers but “we” were also sold out by the Federal Communications Commission.
Now, one only has to continually hold in hand a remote, and hold one finger stationed on the mute button, for any mental and distress hearing relief. The situation has gotten so bad the network’s 5:30 p.m. national news is given only 3 to 4 minutes’ news time, then a loud obnoxious in-your-face commercial, which is sometime given as long as 6 to 7 minutes’ airtime.
What a slap in the face for the American public. The networks and local channel stations need to begin to act responsible for citizens and viewers’ interest, rather than favor to corporations’ greed.
Darwin Yeary
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.