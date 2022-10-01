Parker County Cruisers
Dear Editor:
In today’s world of inflated costs for food, gas and entertainment, I feel people need to believe there are still things to enjoy. I hope that people will read this and consider taking a day to slow down and spend time with family and friends without having to worry about can we really afford to do this. I suppose you could say this is an invitation to the public.
Parker County Cruisers will be hosting their annual Fall Fling Car and Motorcycle Show at Weatherford Heritage Park on October 8th. We are a non-profit club and this show is hosted specifically to raise money for local charities. The members of our club are fortunate that we can do something we really love while in the service of others, that thought is not lost to us.
The community should know that we have many local sponsors in the Weatherford area and Parker County that help to make this all possible. They donate not because they have to, but because they want to. Yes, we approach them and ask for a donation but I truly believe those that support us do so because they know this event helps support local charities while also helping the community in general. So in my book that makes them special to us and the community.
What is really great, there is no charge to spectators. That means that a family of four or a group of friends can come to the show and spend an entire day together without having to spend a single dime if they chose to do so. The kids can see old cars, trucks, motorcycles, vehicles that perhaps they have never seen before. Folks of all ages can look and reminisce, enjoying every aspect of what they see and the people they can meet. The music and atmosphere is family friendly, if anyone wants to bring lawn chairs and enjoy both the music and the cars it is something to consider. Taking time to “smell the roses” or “look at the cars” together with family or friends, in a fun and positive atmosphere is something I believe is good for all of us during these current times. I hope you and your readers will agree with me and take time to slow down and enjoy the day.
Starla Dollahite
Member of Parker County Cruisers
