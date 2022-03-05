Politics as usual
Dear Editor:
As a young teenager attending Sunday school at Fifth Street Baptist Church in Levelland, Texas, I thought it was exciting to study the history of how the Ten Commandments came into being. It was like getting into the real adult stuff.
However, after learning them, I began to wonder why no adults ever took the Big Ten seriously. Jehovah gave Moses just 10 simple rules written in stone and Americans ignore them as if they are nothing more than a speed limit sign.
Suddenly an answer appeared while I was reading a political mailer that contained the word “God.” When politicians, or any American for that matter, use the generic term “God”, they are not necessarily referring to a deity such as Jehovah, Yahweh, or Allah but rather to the most popular American deity — Money, just like what’s printed on the dollar bill.
If a politician says we need to “secure our borders,” he’s telling us we need to build a wall to protect our deity Money. Why else would we build million dollar churches and then lock the doors to keep out the homeless? Otherwise we would be doing the Jesus-recommended trick of washing the feet of weary travelers instead of facing them down with an AR-15.
If in the next few years I get an opportunity to explain myself in front of some Heavenly Gates, then I’m going to tell whoever will listen that all the crap going on down there was not my idea.
Larry Mason
Azle
