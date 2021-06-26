Pollution, profits over public’s good
Dear Editor:
How is your environment and your health? Did you know they are intertwined ? Yes, in Texas big corporations have their say above yours.
Our voices and our personal well being have gone out the window, just like all the litter and debris carelessly thrown out of automobiles and loud, running pickup trucks.
Many unregulated and unconcerned drivers and motorists are guilty. The problem intensifies when all this trash flows into storm drains, eventually into our waterways and drainage systems. Eventually, it goes into our drinking water reservoirs. The quality of our soil and water is ignored by many officials, who are now recycling sewer water.
These officials sit up in air conditioned offices, while our environment goes to determent.
Sadly, leaders are more concerned about economic development with more crowded residential dwellings. Much of their main interest is raising taxes and utility rates plus late charges on the low income residents, while protecting their six digit salaries.
Tax cuts for corporations and top income earners are a Republican signature. This is true in past and recent city, state and national leaderships.
In the 1990s, I saw on TV the late movie star Burt Reynolds being interviewed. He said when he was making a movie in Texas, he made sure some litter and trash refuse was strewn around the movie scene set to accurately depict that he was in Texas. Yes, Republican officials mainly ignore the environmental fact that it takes all departments of their government to be on the same page. This includes code enforcement, law enforcement, city management and city councils.
I know social media is the big thing now, and many local newspapers are leaving. I only wish our last local newspaper here in Weatherford, Texas would adhere to investigative reporting, more than slanted politics that protects the status quo. Being that our only newspaper has the name title “Democrat” in it, I sure would like to see some “Democracy values” and getting rid of the thrown littering swindle sheet, “The Shopper.” We need more coverage of city and county meeting decisions, which would greatly be helpful.
Really, I would like to see just one F.D.R. moment in news and local government here.
Darwin Yeary
Weatherford
