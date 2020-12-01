President Trump’s act in defeat
Dear Editor:
President Donald Trump has acted in defeat the same way he has lived all his life. He has the mentality of a spoiled child who would rather break a toy if someone plays with it better than he can. Additionally, he is a pathological liar that believes anything he writes or says is the real truth.
He has done great damage to our relationships with democratic allies in Europe and Asia. He has strengthened totalitarian dictators and been made a fool of by a murdering dictator in North Korea. His inability to treat a Russian dictator for what he is.
Most medical authorities believe thousands of Americans have died unnecessarily because of his denial of the science of the coronavirus and his continuous lack of Presidential leadership.
Regardless of the above, Joe Biden will be our president on Jan. 20 and he will return our administrative branch of government to logic and honor.
Dennis Tilly
Weatherford
