“Progressive”
Dear Editor:
I had a conversation with some people of good will yesterday. One of the main points to come out of the conversation was when people in our town hear the word Progressive it scares them.
They think it represents BLM, ANTIFA, and socialism. I was stunned. A high percentage of our population are educated. They know or should know the meaning of these 3 terms.
The outrage should be that I and others find it necessary to remind America that our lives matter too. We have to do that, because we don’t matter to a lot of people. Then you have the audacity to be offended, because I demand that you recognize my life matters.
ANTIFA is an abbreviation of the term anti-fascist. America fought World War II to defeat fascists. Our governments stated policy since WW2, has been to oppose fascism. Yet many of you behave as if you are in lock step with fascism. When did that become fashionable.
Many of our citizens rely on programs and governmental functions that are in fact socialist in nature. Social Security and Medicare are two examples. Yet you don’t like socialist programs.
Is it that these three terms scare you because you don’t understand them or is it because you associate them with people of color. If it’s the former, we can solve that problem with a dictionary. If it’s the latter it’s a much harder problem to solve, because it tells me you’re willing to hurt yourself to hurt me and that world view is deeply engrained in you.
By following this course of action you hurt yourself way more than you hurt me. Bare in mind I’ve learned to survive regardless of the obstacles. You have not.
Eddie Burnett
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.