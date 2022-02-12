Re-elect Pat Hardy
Dear Editor:
Voters seem inclined to throw out those who have held public office for an extended time. Though some officials deserve to be replaced, one who parents, teachers, city leaders, and businesses that hire locally should re-elect is Pat Hardy. Pat is running for re- election to the State Board of Education where she has served for 20 years.
Decades of experience as a classroom teacher, administrator, advisor, and advocate for learning ground Pat’s knowledge of needs within schools and demands on the Texas education system. Pat Hardy has the expertise to navigate Austin and the commitment to our grassroots that give District 11 voters the advantage among voices arguing for agendas that erode values underpinning Texans. Pat embraces diversity and truth is teaching while opposing critical race theory. Pat favors public schools while supporting charter schools that adhere to approved standards and curriculum. Pat does not distinguish between low and high income schools or urban and rural districts. She demonstrates deep concern for all students and unparalleled dedication to the future of Texas.
Vote for Pat Hardy, State Board of Education.
Michael Acuff
Fort Worth
