Remember this when voting
Dear Editor:
I read with interest that Parker County Commissioners are planning to spend $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on much-needed local water projects. In the midst of our extreme drought, that’s great news. But one thing Parker County residents should remember about that funding -- our U.S. Rep. Kay Granger voted AGAINST the bill. So did Rep. Roger Williams. So did Rep. Pat Fallon. You know those familiar faces. So did our U.S. Sens. Cornyn and Cruz. In fact, so did every Texas Republican in Congress.
Check the vote at: https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/202172?Title=American%20Rescue%20Plan
This newspaper reported a list of local applicants asking for a share of the money: City of Millsap, Millsap Water Supply Corp., Western Parker County, Parker County Special Utilities Dist., Walnut Creek Special Utilities Dist., Bourland Estates Water Supply Corp., and the Adell-Whitt Vol. Fire Dept.
One county commissioner was quoted as calling the county’s water situation “a ticking time bomb … too much reliance on well water.” When some or all of those funding applicants get the ARPA millions to help defuse that bomb, watch which politicians show up to cut the ribbons and take the credit. It better not be the ones who said “Nay” to the measure before Congress. If the folks in Millsap, Whitt, Walnut Creek and elsewhere get their water projects funded, thank the Democrats.
Libby Afflerbach
Willow Park
