Republicans aren’t helping Americans
Dear Editor:
Today, instead of things that benefit the American people, we have Republicans denigrating President Biden on every plan he has to help struggling Americans.
This includes childcare funding help, and offering free community college. After passing the infrastructure bill, one would certainly understand the help many people in financial distress are seeing in President Biden’s leadership, for them with jobs.
America, the richest country in the world, once was the beacon for other countries to follow. Now, after 2016, and the “Big Lie,” the threat of dictatorship looms large, for the first time I can ever remember.
I can recall how it took a Democrat, President Lyndon B. Johnson, to start the war on poverty, and pass the Voting Rights Act of 1964, for every American citizen to vote. Now, we are forced to do it again, with Republican states and their voter-suppression laws, and their shameful intimidation tactics.
We certainly need new Texas candidates like Beto for governor to end the selfishness and mean spirit we see every day on TV, and their continual efforts on denying medicaid, and a legal migration policy for a pathway to citizenship, which once made America great.
Now a serious problem exists by using the National Guard to apprehend illegally crossings on the Texas border.
I am hoping for a new Texas attorney general to replace the indictment years we have seen, and not a candidate whose name patterns after the name of a past president who is wanted by the Hague for war crimes and an illegal war on Iraq.
Something good need to happen for the hurting needs of all the people.
Darwin Yeary
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.