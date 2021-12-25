Reversal
Dear Editor:
Back when I was in college a student said to me, “You look tough.” That was explained to me as looking really nice. That was my first experience in the changing of language/culture.
I began to “flag” these odd uses only recently. Now we have tattered jeans for girls — the more torn and shabby the better. There is even a popular Broadway musical called Wicked. It was a popular book before that. I always thought wicked was something bad. For instance it is a truly wicked intent to shout fire in a crowded theatre when there is no fire. I guess in the musical, a case is being made for how badly the Wicked Witch of the West turned out — because she was made fun of because she was green.
We have Black Friday — the day people go out shopping for Christmas gifts for friends. Why such a name? (However, it may mean the day shop owners begin to turn a profit and go from red ink to black ink. That would explain it!) And have you noticed that in our television ads the men are usually cast as the dumber ones and the women as the smarter ones. I suppose the TV show Father Knows Best with Robert Young, so popular in the 50s, wouldn’t go over too well in this culture.
Even Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. The desire to help black people is alive in most of our hearts. But this group just has a euphemism for a name. It has managed to fool most of us.
I even take exception with the musical Jesus Christ Superstar because that theme is sacred. The musical is irreverent. I had to have that pointed out to me, I had become so callous. We enjoy the beautiful music so much, we are forgetting the theme.
I loved our culture the way it used to be. It was richer, finer, and sweeter.
Roberta Sutton
Weatherford
