Rogers walks his talk
Dear Editor:
I just received in the USPS mail a negative political card arguing against Dr. Glenn Rogers for the Texas State House. It was sent by the Texas Federation for Children PAC, Inc.
I have known Dr. Rogers for almost 30 years. He has consistently been a conservative Republican all of that time. He is smart, thoughtful, and an incredibly hard worker, but he is not a nutter.
He cares about children as much or more than anyone I have ever known. He walks his talk. He has volunteered to work building chapels and schools in poor, foreign area’s with his church group. He has encouraged his children to do the same. In his first term he managed to get a bill passed to help teachers and other school workers-quite a feat for a first timer. He has consistently voted with other Republicans.
The political flyer I received is false and maligns a truly good person — don’t believe it.
Marjorie Putnam
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.