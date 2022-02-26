Endorsing Glenn Rogers
Dear Editor:
I am a third generation educator, a retired high school principal, and a school trustee. I am a strong advocate for public schools, as is my friend and HD60 Rep. Dr. Glenn Rogers.
It greatly concerns Dr. Rogers that in today’s world teachers are not respected as professionals, and are blamed for societal issues beyond their control. Rogers speaks firmly about his dismay that public schools are under attack by political activists who relish belittling teachers, and who plot the demise of public school districts in order to divert public tax dollars to private schools. This madness must stop. School choice is a parental right; however, a voucher funded by your tax dollars should not pay for another’s choice of a private school education.
Rogers recognizes how vital the 15 public school districts are to their communities in the newly re-districted HD60. He’s been to these school districts, which are scattered across Palo Pinto, Stephens, and Parker counties. He’s met with the superintendents. And he’s provide an open line of communication by sharing his personal number. Glenn Rogers is approachable — and he listens.
The 87th Legislature was Representative Rogers’ first term in office. His voting record on public education issues during the session was rock solid. He authored and passed the “13th check” legislation for retired educators, and increased the state’s contribution to TRS-Care. Both of these were top concerns of the more than 400,000 retired public educators across Texas.
Also, Representative Rogers voted to fully fund the Legislature’s pre-pandemic HB3 commitment to public education by investing $11.6 billion directly to the 1250 public independent school districts in Texas. In addition, Representative Rogers supported the adjustment for the small and midsized Career Technology Education allotment to ensure smaller school districts are not penalized for providing CTE instruction. This was a much needed and greatly appreciated funding adjustment for the school districts in HD60.
Article 7, Section 1 of the Texas Constitution states “…it shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.” Unlike some elected state officials, Glenn Rogers understands that it is his constitutional duty to support public schools. Let’s stand with Representative Glenn Rogers in support of teachers and our public schools by re-electing him on March 1.
Laura Jones
Gordon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.