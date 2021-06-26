Room for common sense
Dear Editor:
We read with interest the account of John Hobson’s struggle to regain access to his property. While we hold the rule of law in high regard, we also believe there is room for common sense.
Who would be harmed by restoring access to Mr. Hobson’s home and 47 acres? Who would gain by blocking said access? Has the county ever maintained this right of way? Who pays taxes on this disputed strip of land?
We would like to see these questions answered.
This situation is enough to give any landowner in the county pause.
Helen and Wade Davidson,
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.