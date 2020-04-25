Sharing my appreciation
Dear Editor:
I wanted to express my appreciation for all who helped me last week. On Friday, I felt like I was having another strong, so I called my best friend, who dialed 9-1-1.
The paramedics came and got me and took me to Medical City Fort Worth.
Everybody was very professional, they took safety precautions and the hospital put me up in a private room.
Everybody was so nice — the emergency room staff, the paramedics and the nursing staff. They also set me up with a social worker for home health care.
I just want to acknowledge them because they are the heroes. They are the ones on the front line.
Shanna Stone
Weatherford
