Shocked and disappointed
Dear Editor:
I was shocked, disappointed and deeply offended by the front page article published in the January 4, 2022 edition of the Weatherford Democrat, titled “Falsa [sic] narrative deepens divide.”
The article itself contained many statements by the author that were presented as factual, but in fact were highly opinionated. Examples include “…a day that will go down as one of the darkest in American history.” … The legacy of the Capital riots is that violence …has become the norm…something we haven’t seen since the Civil War.” The fact is that the only real violence that occurred was a Capitol Police Officer shooting and killing an unarmed woman who represented no threat to the officer at all.
I completely agree with the sub-headline “Disinformation splits nation as anniversary of Capitol siege approaches”. The article itself is a classic example of disinformation. Facts don’t seem to matter anymore. Our nation is deeply divided by the disinformation (I prefer “lies”) that we are constantly being bombarded with and presented as factual by the news media.
I am not opposed to people having differences of opinion. In fact, I strongly support it. Our nation was founded on principles which were strongly debated, with each side presenting their points of view. But today it seems that civil debate no longer exists, and facts are made up on the fly.
The thing that disappointed and offended me the most about the article was that it was printed on the front page of the Weatherford Democrat. Giving a highly opinionated article such prominence as if it were worthy of front page news really set me off. Your newspaper has a section dedicated to articles of opinion, and I feel strongly that this article should have been included in that section. Hopefully your staff will give more consideration to this in the future.
Dianne McMahan
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.