So much for logic in government
Dear Editor:
Thank you so very much for including the report titled “Patchwork Elections.” The (appropriate) length of the article gave me an opportunity to understand better a current and confusing situation. Some of the conclusions were surprising. Some of the events described were disappointing. Then there were the situations where I was left wondering “What is going on in state X or court Y?”
Then I arrived at the concluding columns and was quite amused to find so-called educated people throwing around the term “democracy.” “Patchwork” is not the first news article to misuse the term and then attempt — through much and oft repetition — to re-define American political foundations. If I remember my civics classes correctly, the U.S. was originally founded and constructed as a republic. At the time we were warned “... if you can keep it.” (by Benjamin Franklin).
And from the ignorant and prejudiced rattle of “leaders” and “academia” it seems the predicted loss has come about. The desire for a strong, centralized government has been present since the founding of our country. The persistent worry about the drawbacks of such a huge and overbearing institution has been equally present. This has given us a see-saw approach to both local and national government, its place and its powers. All of that to say that the rights of voting and the protections of that right are not the only experiences that are not uniform and smoothly meshed from sea to shining sea.
Therefore, shall we demand — and expect — a “basic, uniform ... rule nationwide” for driver’s licenses? In my terribly limited experience that’s not a bad idea! And how about the insurance coverage that goes with that right (or is driving a “privilege”?) My wife’s career is, it seems, another good example needing a basic, uniform rule nationwide, that being the nurses’ profession. Oh, let’s include doctors in that effort too. Examples can be easily and logically multiplied — mid-wives, pharmacists, masseurs/masseuses and teachers. But as we launch out on this commendable and logical project, we must — must — keep in mind the little adage about what the government giveth the government can (and will) taketh away. Let me leave you with one last example of this idea, indeed, this trend — we truly need a basic, uniform rule nationwide for firearm ownership and the concealed carry that many desire. One that does not infringe upon, but supports our Constitutional rights. Can you do that? Oh, I thought so. So much for logic in the halls of government.
James R. Cooke
Willow Park
