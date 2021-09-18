Social media

Dear Editor:

It is my choice not to participate in social media networking because it is such a toxic wasteland. But people with whom I associate are on one side or the other of Democrat vs. Republican, Anglo vs. Hispanic, white vs. Black, etc.

Most of the messages I see are themed with “I hate.” When I find myself in a “hated” group, then I must conclude that the author means that he hates me.

Sometimes I see a message that expresses “I love” and I know that it likely comes from a Christian because Christianity is a religion of love.

However, just from the small sample of messages that I review, I have to conclude that the haters far outnumber the Christians and they may be the ones who determine America’s future.

Larry Mason

Azle

