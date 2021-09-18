Social media
Dear Editor:
It is my choice not to participate in social media networking because it is such a toxic wasteland. But people with whom I associate are on one side or the other of Democrat vs. Republican, Anglo vs. Hispanic, white vs. Black, etc.
Most of the messages I see are themed with “I hate.” When I find myself in a “hated” group, then I must conclude that the author means that he hates me.
Sometimes I see a message that expresses “I love” and I know that it likely comes from a Christian because Christianity is a religion of love.
However, just from the small sample of messages that I review, I have to conclude that the haters far outnumber the Christians and they may be the ones who determine America’s future.
Larry Mason
Azle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.