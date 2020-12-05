Springer the best person for the job
Dear Editor:
There’s one more election for 2020, on Dec. 19, we will vote for our next state senator in a run-off election. In these times of election integrity, thank goodness we live in Texas and our vote counts. I strongly request that you exercise your right to vote one more time by joining me in voting for Drew Springer Jr.
Drew Springer Jr. is husband of 29 years to Lydia, a father, a father-in-law, recently became a grandfather, but that’s only part of why you should vote for Springer. He’s the kind of elected official that proves that we matter, that his vote is a representation of our values. He is a proven conservative that listens to us and votes our values.
While Springer is endorsed by so many organizations that we’re a part of like the National Rifle Association, Life PAC, Texas Realtors and Farm Bureau, the real endorsement comes from each of us who have researched the candidates. Drew Springer Jr. has been active in the Republican Party, our communities and as one of the most conservative state representatives. He has worked and volunteered with us to make Texas the best place to work and live.
Drew Springer Jr. is the best person for the job based on the facts. Please join me in voting for Drew Springer Jr. in the special election. Early voting is Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, and Election Day is Dec. 19.
Joe Wilkinson
Parker County Republican and Precinct Chair No. 230
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.