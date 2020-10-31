Support for Peaster
Dear Editor:
I am writing this email in support of Mr. Johnson and the Peaster ISD and community. I have three children who attend this school. We have witnessed nothing short of love and respect for the students by teachers, administrators, and community members. We also stand by the superintendent 100% in his decision to make masks optional. The Peaster community is unified and supportive. One or two individuals with the intent to smear and divide will fail.
Tamera Klooster
Poolville
