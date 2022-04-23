Support Glenn Rogers for state representative
Dear Editor:
Parker and Palo Pinto County Voters: did you just receive another vile, false mailer against Dr. Glenn Rogers?
When a challenger has no record and nothing to offer except lies, false accusations and inflammatory labels about a fine Christian legislator like Dr. Rogers, you should expect the same thing when he is elected!
Mike Olcott is coordinating with Empower Texas and their ‘organizations’ to create a dirty campaign against an ethical conservative state representative who has served his district with honesty and integrity.
Apparently Olcott doesn’t have those qualities.
Everyone associated with the Olcott campaign should be embarrassed and ashamed for comparing Representative Rogers to Joe Biden!
We deserve a respected representative like Dr. Glenn Rogers!
Fact: Rogers co-authored HB 1399 by Rep. Krause which would ban gender modification or gender transitioning.
Fact: Amendment 5 by Slaton to HB 18 by Oliverson would have denied patients with prostate cancer and other serious medical conditions from acquiring expensive therapies, without a generic substitute, at a lower cost.
Fact: Voting for this amendment would be similar to banning access to opioids for postoperative pain management, because they can be used illegally.
Fact: This amendment would not have prevented off-label or illegal access to gender-modifying drugs.
Olcott cannot be trusted with your vote. Please support Dr. Glenn Rogers for state representative!
Janelle Shepard,
Former Parker County Republican Chairman
