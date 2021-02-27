Support HB 1359
Dear Editor:
Please consider supporting Rep. Kyle Biedermann’s (R-Fredericksburg) bill, HB1359, the Texas Independence Referendum Act (TIRA). TIRA does not call for a vote to leave the union or “secede.” If Texans vote in favor, the bill forms a committee to explore whether Texas can and should leave the union. The committee has 5 years to do this — it is not immediate.
Further, this is not about the 2020 election. One of the largest political non-profit organizations, the Texas National Movement (TNM), of which I am a member and sit on the board of advisors, has existed for more than 15 years. It’s president, Daniel Miller, has been an advocate of Texas for almost 25 years now. I, myself, joined the organization in 2018, during the previous administration’s tenure.
Let me add, too, that there is nothing un-American about supporting independence. I am a twice-honorably discharged Army infantry and Desert Storm veteran. This vote simply affirms that Texans wish to preserve and strengthen American values and be prepared in the case where the federal government further erodes our cherished freedoms.
At the end of WWII, there were less than 60 sovereign nations. By the end of the 20th century, there were over 190. In 50 years, over 130+ countries decided to assert their right of political independence. America has a long history of supporting the global desire for independence - our own history as a British colony bears this out. Why not Texas?
Please call your state representatives and senators and tell them to not only support HB1359, the Texas Independence Referendum Act, but to cosponsor the bill to ensure Texans can vote on whether they support exploring the possibility of leaving the union.
Dr. Jack Reynolds
Azle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.