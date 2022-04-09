Supreme Court justice shouldn’t be based on a mold
Dear Editor:
Having family in Parker County, I read The Weatherford Democrat news item on President Biden’s choice for a new Supreme Court justice, Ketajnji Brown Jackson being confirmed by the full Senate (April 8 issue).
While I have nothing against her, I am disappointed that President Biden, by his own doing, limited his choices to only an African-American woman need apply. By doing that, President Biden was tossing the notion of “merit” out the window.
There may have been whites, Hispanics, males and others who may have had great qualities and skills, but they weren’t part of the selection-process due to Biden’s reckless demographic specifications. True justice needs to be colorblind and based on merit, and merit regardless of a candidate’s race/gender/education/or national origins.
James Marples
Longview
