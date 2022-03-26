Texas Strong
Dear Editor:
This week, really the last couple of years, have been rough for everyone. But I have been so proud of my home state the last few days. Despite all the inflation, a multi-year pandemic, political mayhem and any other manner of mischief the world has thrown at us, Texas has shown the world what resilience and selflessness look like these last few days. I’ve watched Facebook explode with posts of perfect strangers offering to help evacuate those in danger. Offer shelter, food, clothes and a shoulder to cry on for those who lost it all in the flames. I love our state, especially when push comes to shove. Because over and over again we confirm that we are Texas strong!
“Sometimes life is sweet
Sometimes it can be a little bitter;
But we’re Texas strong y’all,
We’re definitely no quitter!
We’ll pick each other up,
Knock the dust off our boots;
Stand shoulder to shoulder,
And draw strength from our roots!
Tornadoes, viruses, floods and fires,
Sadly we’ve seen them all;
But we’re still standing here,
‘Cause we’re Texas strong y’all!”
Amanda Clapp,
Weatherford
