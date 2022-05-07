Thank you is not enough
Dear Mom:
I know I have told you this before but thank you is not enough. Mom, thank you for all the things you do to help me 24/7.
Mom, I cannot imagine a better mom, a better best friend. Mom, all the obstacles I have had to achieve graduating from high school and college, being seizure free and off the medicine for 20 years, you have been my main supporter. Mom, I love you more than anything in this world.
Happy Mother’s Day Mom! We love you so much.
Brock Hibbs & Cubby,
Weatherford
