The age of the Ugly American
Dear Editor:
I am a very privileged white woman. No, I am not wealthy. My parents were not wealthy, but they were privileged also. Of course we are privileged , we are citizens of the United States of America. We have the right to control our own destiny. We have the right to vote and my vote is as important as any billionaire! We have been declared equal and have the same rights and freedom as that billionaire. But just because our incredible founding fathers put all of this in writing and signed to say we are all in agreement and risk everything including their life to make this Declaration a truth -what happened? It said nothing about abolishing slavery. If it had, the south would have pulled out and that was that Benjamin Franklin said with his wisdom of the ages, let’s get this Declaration of Independence taken care of and then we will work on slavery.” 1776-2020-we are still working on that issue! Slavery is not just wearing chains around your neck or being hung from a tree, burned alive, having your skin made into a lampshade, tearing your family apart, tortured until you wanted to die! It is a state of mind!
As a privileged white woman, I could not vote until other privileged white women were imprisoned, tortured and put to death because we believed in those words- we are all equal and our vote was as important as any privileged white male! We knew what we were fighting for and those brave women were willing to risk their lives to be treated as equals and given the right to vote!!
I would like to ask that young man who posed for that statue and all the young men in that war. What are you fighting for? What is so important that you are willing to risk your life?
The first wave of immigrants to arrive on our shore came for adventure, a new life — they brought their servants to take care of the necessities they had left behind. The second wave of immigrants found few if any of the brave adventurers alive. They starved, no protection from the elements and a slight cough could mean a terminal illness. No one knew how to build a shelter, or raise crops for food, or take care of themselves.
The answer to their inadequacies — slavery — thus began the age of the Ugly American...
Nancy McVean
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.