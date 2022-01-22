The escalation of COVID
Dear Editor:
Thank you very much for your column “Do yourself a favor.” This type of messaging is vital to this community.
I blame the former presidential administration for the escalation of COVID throughout the country. Once the vaccination was made available in December of 2020, a massive roll out should have been implemented. Instead of being consumed by a failed election, he should have been setting up vaccination sites throughout the country. He should have been using his big mouth to strongly (he likes that word) encourage people to get vaccinated, continue to wear masks and wash your hands. The Delta variant would not have crippled our country, and more than likely, Omicron wouldn’t have made much of an impact.
Thank you for your very important commentary and words of wisdom. I hope some people heed the message. And, I hope you are feeling better!
Barbara Anderson
Weatherford
