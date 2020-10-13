The value of historic treasures
Dear Editor:
As I read Ross Mullen’s commentary in your weekend paper regarding the proposed environmental attack on the historically registered Byron Farmstead for the East Loop Project, my eyes were drawn to an article on the next page. The Mineral Wells City Council voted to approve funding for the submission of an application for a Planning Grant for preservation of an historic building in the city of Mineral Wells. Remember this is the city that voted to have a portion of a sales tax to help fund restoration of the historic Baker Hotel. The ongoing restoration of the Baker Hotel has spurred many changes and restorations in downtown Mineral Wells and these changes must have required building permits and employed many workers.
How refreshing for local government officials to appreciate the value of our historic treasures.
Berta Pilkington
Weatherford
