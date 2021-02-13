Time for the Senate to act
Dear Editor:
I am a disabled Vietnam veteran rated at 100 percent. I believe that Donald Trump must be convicted and disqualified from running for office ever again.
The House impeached Trump for his incitement of an armed insurrection against the U.S. government to throw out results of the presidential election. Now it’s time for the Senate to act. The House drew a clear red line that Trump’s behavior warranted impeachment. If he is convicted in the Senate, Trump can be forever barred from holding public office again. The Senate must hold Trump accountable for his attack on our democracy and the rule of law. Our democracy must emerge stronger from this crisis.
I demand that our senators vote for conviction and disqualification of former President Donald Trump.
Claude Little
Weatherford
