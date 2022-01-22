Uninformed voters
Dear Editor:
A few years ago, at the close of Barack Obama’s first term — when Benghazi had just happened — I asked a Democrat friend what he thought about Benghazi. He said, “Ben who?”
This last summer I mentioned to another Democrat friend what she knew about the Hunter Biden laptop. She hadn’t heard of it. In both these cases we all can see how effective the standard media (television and print) have been at controlling the flow of information. The new book Laptop from Hell, a best seller, may help inform people about what they have been missing.
These people vote, thinking they are informed. Uninformed voters can get our country into very big trouble.
These voters could be Republicans. But Republicans are used to having to search harder for information, and usually don’t rely on the mainstream media, since those media have a reputation for omitting certain information that doesn’t comport with their philosophy.
Roberta Sutton
Weatherford
