Vote for Drew Springer
Dear Editor:
I make decisions on who to vote for based on character, education and experience. On December 19th, we will vote (yes, once more in 2020) for our next State Senator. Please join me in voting for Drew Springer Jr! Springer is a proven conservative that fights for the unborn, defends our Second Amendment, protects our religious liberties, fights for lower taxes, defends our borders and stands up for law enforcement. We don’t have to wonder if he will do these important things, as he’s doing and has done them as a voter and a member of the Texas House!
Those commitments to our values have resulted in endorsements by many organizations that represent us: National Rifle Association, Texas Municipal Police Association, Texas Alliance for Life, Life PAC, Texans for Lawsuit Reform, Farm Bureau, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Assoc, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Realtors Assoc., Independent Bankers Assoc., Texas Retailers Assoc., Texas Restaurant Assoc., National Federation of Independent Businesses, Texas Classroom Teachers Association, and police and law enforcement associations to name a few. Some people think that means that he’s endorsed by special interests, but it’s really us! Those organizations are grassroots entities to make sure that we collectively have a point of contact to share our positions. He has those endorsements because he represents the values of their members and because he listens to us in the district.
There is one candidate in this race with the character, education and experience with a proven conservative track record and that candidate is Drew Springer Jr.! Please join me in voting for Drew Springer Jr. in the special election. Early voting is Dec. 9 through Dec. 15, and Election Day is Dec. 19! One more vote for Drew Springer Jr. in 2020!
Penny Shelton
Aledo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.