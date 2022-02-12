Vote Rachael Watson
Dear Editor:
The Republican Party chair is a race many people do not pay much attention to, but it may be one of the most important votes you cast in the upcoming election. Our Party Chair yields a great deal of influence in the way our party operates here in Parker County, and we need a strong leader who will help our candidates and office-holders get their message out to the voters. Equally important, we need a chair who will engage voters and get them to the polls on election day.
Rachael Watson is the right person for this job. Her experience as a small business owner, credentialed mediator, trained paralegal, and community volunteer have prepared her well for this position. The Republican party chair is an unpaid position that is responsible for leading our party 365 days a year. This job is active not only during election years, but in years when there is no election. The chair is responsible for overseeing the party’s primary, working to ensure voter turnout, accepting applications from local candidates for the Republican party, and supporting ballot integrity.
These jobs each require an individual with unquestioned honor and reliability. Rachael Watson is that person. Her leadership in the Weatherford Rotary Club, the Republican Women of Parker County, local chambers of commerce, and her work with the American Legion are all examples of her commitment to serving others. Rachael is extremely organized and well respected. She and her husband are fine people, and she will serve our party well. Please vote for Rachael Watson for Republican Party chair.
Judy Kring
Weatherford
