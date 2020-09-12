Voting matters
Dear Editor:
Our state senator has moved to a new position, so we have a special election on Sept. 29. Early voting is Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 25. As you consider the five Republicans who have filed for the position, I wanted to make sure you knew how they’ve participated in previous elections. The information is for the 2009 Constitutional Amendment election through the 2020 Republican Primary.
Drew Springer Jr. voted in all primaries and general elections including Constitutional Amendment elections.
Chris Watts voted in all primaries and general elections including Constitutional Amendment elections.
Andy Hopper voted in all primaries and general elections including Constitutional Amendment elections since 2012. He also voted in the 2010 Primary.
Craig Carter voted in the 2018 primary along with the 2016 and 2018 general elections.
Shelley Luther has voted in zero Republican primaries. She voted in the 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 general elections. She voted in zero Constitutional Amendment elections.
Voting matters! Your vote matters! Their voting record is a clear indication of their engagement (or lack thereof) in the process to put folks in office that represent us! Early voting starts on Monday, Sept. 14. I encourage you to vote early. On Election Day, Sept. 29, there will be less than half of the normal polling places open, so be sure and check with the elections office at 817-598-6185 to make sure that you know where to vote. Together, we make our community a better place to live and work!
Zan Prince
Weatherford
