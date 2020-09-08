Wake Up America!
Dear Editor:
Dear Lord, what has this world come to (in) ‘the land of the free and home of the brave’?
Father God, we have no true leadership or people of conscience. We’ve heard the phrases ‘crime does not pay’ and ‘we’ll all hang together or we’ll all hang separately,’ and ‘we’re going to hell in a handbasket.’
Well Lord, we’re well on our way.”
Wake up America! A great many of us love America and we should make our voices heard.
Shirley McCauley
Weatherford
