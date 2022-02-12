Watson a strong leader
Dear Editor:
Beginning Feb. 14, the voters in Parker County will have an opportunity to cast their vote on a wide range of races that will impact our lives. As a Republican, I know there is one race that is often overlooked, but is at the heart of everything that happens with our party here in Parker County. That is the Republican Party chair’s race.
Rachael Watson is running for Parker County Republican party chair and she deserves our support.
The Republican party chair is the leader of our party in Parker County. This position recruits and trains precinct chairs. The chair presides over all county executive committee meetings, ensuring they are well organized and administered with utmost integrity. The party chair works with local candidates and officeholders to assure our party remains strong and each person who wants to engage in party activism has an opportunity to do so. The chair builds the party by working collaboratively with others.
Rachael Watson has the skills to do all these things with excellence. She has a proven record as a person who gets things done by working well with others. She is a small business owner who donates her time as a mediator and paralegal to serve Parker County families. She is a skilled grassroots volunteer who has proven her ability to serve the Republican party.
Please join me in voting for Rachael Watson for Republican party chair, a strong leader who will build our party as we prepare for the future.
Dottie Worthington
Weatherford
