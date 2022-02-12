Watson getting my vote
Dear Editor:
As a conservative Republican, I am proud to live and vote in Parker County. I am excited about the strong slate of candidates running in the upcoming primary election. I have made my choices and I am ready to vote. Each race is important, and I hope everyone will carefully consider their selection.
There is one race I feel is especially important - the Parker County Republican Chair. Rachael Watson is running in this race, and she is getting my vote. I am convinced she is the best person for the job.
Rachael Watson is a busy woman. She owns her own business as a paralegal who works with attorneys in family, criminal, civil, probate, and estate law. She serves on the board of the Republican Women’s Club and is active with the American Legion.
But despite all she has to do, she has decided to run for an unpaid volunteer position as Republican Party Chair because she sees the critical need for someone to lead our party. She sees how important this job is as we prepare for the upcoming elections. She understands what a big job this is, and she is ready to take it on!
We need a leader like Rachael Watson as our next Parker County Republican Party Chair. Early voting starts February 14th; election day is March 1st. Join me and vote for Rachael Watson, Parker County Republican Party Chair.
Darrelyn Derden
Weatherford
