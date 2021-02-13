We deserve better
Dear Editor:
The Senate needs to finish up this bit of business so that we can move on with making life in the US better for everyone. Trump should never be allowed to hold any public office again.
It’s bad enough we have traitor and seditionist Ted Cruz as our senator. Add to that felony-indicted Ken Paxton, right wing extremist Patrick and ineffective sycophant Greg Abbott. The good people of Texas don’t deserve this cabal of kooks.
It’s time for some honest, law abiding folks in government that follow the constitution. We deserve better.
Dyanna Lawson
Aledo
