We need a different bill
Dear Editor:
Republicans voted for a referendum to have the legislature eliminate taxpayer paid lobbyists. I think we all agree that staff and consultants paid for by cities and school boards is not the best use of our tax dollars, but the bill currently pending in Austin that was proposed to fix the problem simply makes the problem worse for all but the largest cities and school districts.
The Parker County Republican Executive Committee passed a resolution for elected officials to stop taxpayer paid lobbying. During our Parker County chamber gathering in Austin concerning this issue, Parker County Republican Chairman Scott Utley stated that he speaks for the Republican Party, and he now supports changes in the bill after listening to the facts. We all need the facts! Large entities would continue to spend millions of tax dollars to influence policy in Austin while our Parker County cities and school boards would be unable to pool resources with their associations or hire experts to help them with specific needs.
Austin, Dallas and Houston don’t represent us! Austin, Dallas, and Houston don’t share our values and objectives! The bill as written that was intended to eliminate taxpayer funded lobbyists empowers Austin, Dallas and Houston while it eliminates our collective influence with our school and city associations.
To stop taxpayer paid lobbyist abuses, we need a different bill! Maybe a bill that exempts small counties or eliminates contracting with lobbying firms? Please join us in sharing our opposition for this bill to Rep. King and Sen. Springer!
Thanks for your time in making our community the very best!
Zan Prince, Weatherford
