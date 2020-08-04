What a shame
Dear Editor:
What a shame; what a sham! Respected Parker County officials have voted to keep the Confederate soldier statue on our courthouse lawn.
Two quotes (excuses) from the officials are, “The statue honors the dead; it doesn’t honor the Confederacy.” The other quote in part, “…represents our history…on both sides.” Really? How can a Confederate soldier represent a soldier from the United States of America Union Army? It feels like an insult to my intelligence.
Respectfully,
Judy B. Beeman
Weatherford
