What a shame

Dear Editor:

What a shame; what a sham! Respected Parker County officials have voted to keep the Confederate soldier statue on our courthouse lawn. 

Two quotes (excuses) from the officials are, “The statue honors the dead; it doesn’t honor the Confederacy.” The other quote in part, “…represents our history…on both sides.” Really? How can a Confederate soldier represent a soldier from the United States of America Union Army? It feels like an insult to my intelligence.

Respectfully,

Judy B. Beeman

Weatherford

