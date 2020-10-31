What do you stand for?
Dear Editor:
Shockingly, in response to a complaint we filed against Peaster ISD, some of our community members have made threats against me and my family. This is unacceptable and has compelled me to address my community that prides itself in being the “epicenter of love.” I find it extremely troubling (as I hope those reading this will as well) that our voice has been met with hate and threats of violence. We took a stand for something we knew to be wrong and will continue to do so in a civilized and appropriate manner. Indeed, we all have the right to our opinions and can agree to disagree, but for people to respond by broadcasting our address over social media and threatening to rally at our home to physically run us out of town is appalling.
Words matter; they are powerful and can be dangerous, especially uttered by those in a position of influence and trust. School leaders are held to a higher standard of conduct and are responsible for providing a safe and equitable education for every child no matter their background. Therefore, my wife and I had no choice but to report the inflammatory, derogatory and anti-Semitic statements we witnessed during a meeting with the Peaster ISD superintendent. We also felt no choice but to report the superintendent’s ongoing defiance of public health mandates.
The media stated we would not show our faces during interviews because we were worried about reprisal, yet it was actually the concern we had about potential threats from outside our community, not within. As retired federal law enforcement agents who spent over 20 years in the U.S. military, my wife and I have experienced the worst of mankind, both foreign and domestic. Consequently, we methodically guard our privacy, but we never imagined that we would be threatened by our own community over standing up for our children’s safety and wellbeing. However, seeing we are at this junction, I have to question, why? What makes our reporting incidents of educator misconduct and voicing concerns over school safety so disturbing that you would threaten my family? This type of behavior sets a toxic precedent that quells the voices of our community members. Who wants to live in a community where people are afraid to report wrongdoings or voice concerns due to potential retaliation? We should be encouraging respectful dialogue amongst one another not spewing hate.
Frank Powers
Peaster
