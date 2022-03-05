What was the point?
Dear Editor:
The Mineral Wells City Council has chosen a new waste disposal company effective March 1, 2022.
A new green waste receptacle was dropped off at our house two weeks ago with instructions and pictorials to comply with the new waste companies policies. We complied. On the first day of pick up, we were outside at the time tending to chores when sight of the first new truck came down our street. They passed several compliantly placed waste receptacles and stopped a couple blocks from our address. Then, not as advertised in the instructions provided where the truck would lift the receptacle and empty it, a worker exited the vehicle, rolled the new green “trash can” to the back of the truck, opened the receptacle, and proceeded to manually remove the contents into the back of the truck — the exact same as the previous waste contractor.
So, why are we paying approximately 36% more now for waste and limited to only what will fit in the new receptacles? What was the point? The Mineral Wells City Manager and City Council have a lot of explaining to do! We were perfectly satisfied with our previous contractor.
Marty Bagwell
Mineral Wells
