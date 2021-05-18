Where education begins
Dear Editor:
I understand that at the April 12 school board meeting, they approved a Roo Stadium Video Scoring System in an amount not to exceed $750,000. I’m extremely disappointed that the board has seen fit to approve something of this nature for a football stadium that doesn’t even have adequate parking facilities. I understand this is Texas and football is king, but what about the needs of our elementary schools?
We are in need of bilingual programs for our schools ; where is the funding for these program? Art teachers would be beneficial for elementary schools, has this been considered? The elementary schools should also have funding to support teachers and show encouragement. There isn’t anything in the budget to support that, but $750,000 has been approved for a “scoring system.”
Please consider the needs for the elementary schools, that’s where education begins!
Wanda Hibbetts
Weatherford
