Who do you want representing you?
Dear Editor:
I know that you have received many political flyers that have said many derogatory things about Glenn Rogers, our current state representative.
One of the first ones I received from Mike Olcott said that [Rogers] had helped the democrats by putting them in powerful chairmanships. Across the top of the flyer was pictures of Nancy Pelosi and several other who are in Washington, D.C., not Austin. The hope was that you would just say that if he was for the ones in the picture you would not vote for him. This was not an outright lie but it is certainly meant to be deceptive. Is this the kind of person you want representing you?
Please go vote for Glenn Rogers. It is very important.
Barbara Elliston
Mineral Wells
