Who will you hire?
Dear Editor:
Texas House District 60 primary runoff election between incumbent Dr. Glenn Rogers and challenger Mike Olcott poses this question. Incumbent Roger’s platform is based on his conservative values and what he accomplished during the last session. Dr. Rogers authored and co-authored more legislation than any other freshman lawmaker. His platform is simple, pro-live, pro 2nd amendment, pro teachers/educators, and securing the border to name a few.
Lacking experience, Mr. Olcott’s campaign platform is more about generating deception and lies of Dr. Roger’s record than about the real issues of the state and House Dist. 60. The “Defend Texas Liberty PAC,” which contributed $135K to four different PACs endorsing Olcott, sent out a mailer during the primary race with a message that would have you believe Dr. Rogers voted for Liberal Democrats to fill House committee seats and/or serve as House committee chairs. This mailer failed to mention House committee seats and chairs are appointed by the Speaker of the House alone and not elected by House membership. I call that deception and/or a lie!
Voters do your research. Dr. Rogers has a proven track record of legislative success and is endorsed by well-respected veteran conservatives and conservative groups. Mr. Olcott’s endorsements and funding come mainly from a small group of West Texas billionaire oilmen with ties to ultra-right-wing Libertarians and not-so-common Evangelicals who wish to change the political and social landscape of Texas. So far every mailer published by the Olcott campaign is based on deception and outright lies about Dr. Rogers and his record. Voters, educate yourself on the issues and the facts about both. Who will you hire? A well established true conservative or an inexperienced want-to-be who only offers more lies and deception as a campaign platform?
Monte Land
Graford
