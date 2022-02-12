Your vote matters
Dear Editor:
I received a mailer last night, received phone calls yesterday all about some negative advertising for the upcoming Primary. As for me, I really don’t like the half-truths and attacks. I want to hear what they are going to do if elected!
For the current round of negative communications, most are affiliated with Empower Texas: Defend Texas Liberty PAC, Texas Right to Life, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, Young Conservatives of Texas, Equality Texas, and Environment Texas. They obviously have a right to say whatever they want, but you need to know the source. To gage your agreement with their positions or not, check out the Scorecard for your favorite Conservative, for the elected official that you know best as a fighter for our cause. Many of our conservative activists score poorly with Texas Scorecard.
Attack ads just run folks off, give “politics” a bad name, but the reality is that “politics,” elections determine who represents us at the local, State, and Federal levels. Don’t be turned off, don’t go away. Let’s stand up for truth and respect in campaign advertising rather than act like folks on the other side.
First, determine when and where you vote. Then, after the polls close on March 1, attend your precinct convention which is located at your neighborhood polling place which is identified by the 3 digit precinct number on your voter registration card. There, you can vote to be a delegate to the Senatorial District Convention, submit resolutions to be considered by the Senatorial District Convention to be forwarded to the State Convention, considered for the Republican Party of Texas Platform. If you have questions about how to get involved, give me a call.
You can participate! You matter! Your vote matters!
Zan S. Prince
Willow Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.