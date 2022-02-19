Some things to consider
Dear Editor:
The Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and specifically the Bill of Rights held within, the Texas Constitution, are a few of the most beautiful documents ever written. Our Founding Fathers were true visionaries, led by the hands of God. They seemed to have had insight into the future, when Governments would rule the people, instead of when WE THE PEOPLE would be the rulers of the Government, as intended.
As we enter this early voting season, I would like to take a moment to educate some of you on things that I have learned since March 2020. Each elected official has to take an oath to uphold and defend both the United States and Texas Constitution. As you educate yourself on these particular documents, BEFORE you enter the booth to vote on your chosen candidate, please take the time to consider if any of the incumbents (those currently holding office) infringed on your God-given, constitutionally-protected rights during the pandemic.
Also, consider if any of the candidates seeking election are Constitutionalists, meaning they strictly follow the Constitution. These are things some may want to consider after we have navigated the previous two years of mask mandates, vaccine mandates and business closures (some in our community were denied the right to earn a living as their businesses were deemed “non-essential”), and the list goes on.
Jennifer Williams
Weatherford
