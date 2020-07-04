Protests over Confederate statues
Dear Editor:
With protesters at the Weatherford courthouse protesting over Confederate statues, I am curious to know how many persons are from Weatherford.
I am born and raised in the USA and love Weatherford and its history. That is all it is, history. Good or bad, it was our history. Like our own lives, we don’t forget our mistakes, we only learn from them and tearing down our past will not make it go away.
What has happened to our kids, I feel they have been taught by teachers and professors that do not have our best interest in mind.
Michael Grice
Weatherford
